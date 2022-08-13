While the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima is still years away, director Chad Stahelski has spoken a bit about his vision for the movie. The director spoke about how he would like the film to have an entirely Japanese cast with the dialogue being done in Japanese as well. The film will be based on the 2020 game of the same name which was developed by Sucker Punch Studios. Ghost of Tsushima: Takashi Doscher to Write Chad Stahelki's Film Adaptation of the Hit PlayStation Videogame!

Check Out The Tweet:

Chad Stahelski says he wants to film the upcoming adaptation of ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ entirely in Japanese with an all-Japanese cast: “A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that.” (https://t.co/VDo92IVuXS) pic.twitter.com/t1pONAf5vm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)