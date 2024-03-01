Join Paul Rudd and the original Ghostbusters crew as they fight a new chilling threat in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire! The action-packed final trailer takes us back to where it all began, the iconic New York City firehouse, where the team has set up a top-secret research lab. When an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, old and new Ghostbusters must unite to save the world from a second Ice Age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and more. The epic showdown will arrive in cinemas on April 19! The film, directed by Gil Kenan, will be available in English and Hindi. Ghostbusters – Frozen Empire Trailer: Paul Rudd Joins Hands with Original Crew to Fight This New CHILLING Threat on Mankind (Watch Video).

Ghostbusters – Frozen Empire Final Trailer

