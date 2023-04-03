The opening weekend of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) was a star-studded affair. Supermodel Gigi Hadid too was seen at the gala event. She thanked the Ambani family for hosting her in Mumbai and even shared pictures from her ‘Unforgettable first trip to India’. It shows her posing in front of Gateway of India, performances from NMACC and exploring many other spots in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan Issues Clarification After Facing Backlash for Kissing Gigi Hadid, Says It Was 'Planned'.

Gigi Hadid In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)