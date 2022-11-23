Marvel fans have a really quirky demand right now after realising that a certain something ended up getting cut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Taking a look at Tenoch Huerta's photos from the film, fans realised that Namor's bulge was reduced in the film to look smaller. This has of course, caused a demand from the fans who wish for the larger bulge to be added back. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Give it Back!

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

The First Day Was Certainly Crazy!

"Congratulations on finally getting a VFX job for Disney! Now for your first assignment: You must erase Namor's Dong from every shot." https://t.co/G9cM1vuoaP — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) November 17, 2022

All Over Again...

It's the Cinderella incident all over again lol https://t.co/simQhGsWxB pic.twitter.com/aChfXG2A6q — 🐺🌓 Wolfgang (by WMatt™) (@TheWM4tt) November 17, 2022

Disney Needs to Make Things Right!

This is what disney took from us. https://t.co/JELhRWL2lD — #1 Guille fan on the bird app (@LeonidasLemonis) November 17, 2022

#ReleaseTheBulgeCut!

Release the bulge cut! https://t.co/w7oigbhsqc — Film Daze (@filmdaze) November 16, 2022

Something For Hiddleston and Huerta to Bond Over!

Tenoch Huerta Tom Hiddleston 🤝 Having your bulge digitally removed in a Marvel movie https://t.co/Hy9794xSF0 — Alyssa Bradley (@WhimsyDesigns) November 16, 2022

