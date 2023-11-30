While numerous movie monsters exist, none are as iconic as Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One! Regardless of whether you've watched just one or all of the films featuring this colossal figure, Godzilla's presence has influenced the course of cinema. This towering creature of immense scale, holds the record for the longest tenure on screen among any depicted being. Takashi Yamazaki brings back Godzilla on the screen and the audience are happy. Lets see what they have to say about this film. Godzilla Minus One Trailer: Takashi Yamazaki’s Film Glimpses How the People of Japan Are Trying to Survive and Fight the ‘Monster’ (Watch Video).

We Can't Deny It:

Someone Told The Truth... Isn't it?

Godzilla Minus One was so good! Felt myself constantly grinning the entire time. See it in Dolby, and thank me later. This is why we go to the movies. #GodzillaMinusOne pic.twitter.com/nCmo7kceik — The Negrolorian (@thenegrolorian) November 30, 2023

Terrifying Monster

HOLY SMOKES! #GodzillaMinusOne CHANNELS CLASSIC GODZILLA! He’s a terrifying monster! This time with memorable characters, a good story and great thematic messages about postwar and life. THIS GODZILLA CREATURE DESIGN WAS ACES! Best Godzilla I’ve seen in AGES. pic.twitter.com/lJfLfexFF8 — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) November 30, 2023

Master Piece... Do You Agree?

You’ll see people saying #GodzillaMinusOne is the Godzilla movie you’ve been waiting for and is a masterpiece….and they’re 100% right I don’t think there’s any Godzilla movie where I dreaded Godzilla showing up. I can’t wrap all my thoughts in a tweet but man. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/1T67O9NuSc — Tarrell Christie (@IAmTarrell) November 30, 2023

We Agree

#GodzillaMinusOne is the best Godzilla movie in 70 years. It’s a genuine masterpiece of character and story standing beside the original film This is THE modern Godzilla movie for those who want the spirit of the original but has its own heart The director’s love for GMK shows pic.twitter.com/Z4KIaidRU9 — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) November 30, 2023

