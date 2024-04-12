Adam Wingard's Godzilla X Kong - The New Empire, stormed into the Rs 100 crore club in India, marking a significant milestone for the Monsterverse franchise. Released on March 29, the film's monumental success underscores its widespread appeal and the enduring fascination with these iconic cinematic monsters. With its thrilling action sequences and larger-than-life spectacle, the movie has captivated audiences, cementing its place as a box office juggernaut in the Indian market. Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire Box Office Collection: Adam Wingard's Monsterverse Film Earns $194 Million Worldwide, Becomes Highest Grosser of 2024 - Reports.

Godzilla X Kong - The New Empire Box Office

