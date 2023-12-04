The MonsterVerse roars back in its fifth chapter, unveiling the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Following 2021's Godzilla vs Kong success, director Adam Wingard leads this colossal spectacle. Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprise their roles, joined by newcomers Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. As the official synopsis teases, this installment delves deeper into the Titans' histories, Skull Island's mysteries, and an ominous threat challenging Godzilla and Kong's existence. It's a cinematic odyssey exploring the mythic battle that binds these titans to humanity. Brace for an epic showdown as these legendary monsters face an undiscovered colossal menace, intertwining their fates with our own. Godzilla vs Kong Movie Review: An Epic Monster Bash Dragged Down by a Disjointed Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Godzilla x Kong Trailer Here:

