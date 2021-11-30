Kristen Stewart has been conferred with the Performer Tribute Award for Spencer at the Gotham Awards 2021. Thea actress who had portrayed the role of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s film received the prestigious honour from her Still Alice co-star Julianne Moore. Pictures of Kristen posing with the Oscar-winner actress and also flaunting her trophy are all over the internet.

Kristen Stewart with Julianne Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Kristen Stewart With Her Prestigious Trophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISTEN STEWART #1Supporter (@kristenstewart_bits)

