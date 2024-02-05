Miley Cyrus kicked off the 2024 Grammys with her first-ever win, taking home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers." As she accepted the award from Mariah Carey, Cyrus fangirled over the fellow pop queen, expressing her admiration and gratitude. She playfully remarked, "This MC Is Gonna Stand by This MC," highlighting the iconic moment of Carey presenting her the award. Cyrus also shared her relief at not missing Carey's presentation despite being stuck in traffic, emphasising the significance of seeing Carey, whom she recently watched perform at the Hollywood Bowl. Grammys 2024 Winners: Miley Cyrus, Natalia Lafourcade, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr and More Win Big at 66th Annual Awards - See Full Winner List.

Miley Cyrus Bags Grammy Award:

Miley Cyrus accepting her first grammy… I’m emotional 🥹 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/S9aeTLpUzA — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

Crazy Miley:

“Started to cry then remembered I just won my first Grammy!” — Miley Cyrus performing “Flowers” at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/SjyjpyrdVC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2024

