The Grammy Awards are an annual awards ceremony honouring achievements in the music industry and are presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. This year's edition is happening at Los Angeles, with the ceremony being the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Pre-GRAMMY Gala: Offset Grabs Cardi B’s Bottom and Kisses Her; Video of the Couple’s PDA on the Red Carpet Goes Viral.

Check Out the Complete List of Winners Below:

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Best Country Album

Best R&B Song

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Choral Performance

Congrats Best Choral Performance winner - 'Born' Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Instrumental Composition

Congrats Best Instrumental Composition winner - "Refuge" Geoffrey Keezer, composer #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Music Film

Congrats Best Music Film winner - 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/n6wPKZMyHv — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Music Video

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Musical Theater Album

And the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album goes to - 'Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)' @ITWBroadway #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/lf6BYfG4Qu — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Comedy Album

Best Folk Album

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Congrats Best Spoken Word Poetry Album winner - 'The Poet Who Sat By The Door' @J_Ivy #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/kUqn94fnXI — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Americana Album

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Performance

Best Pop Solo Performance

Congrats Best Pop Solo Performance winner - 'Pa'lla Voy' @MarcAnthony #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Latin Jazz Album

Congrats Best Latin Jazz Album winner - 'Fandango At The Wall In New York' Arturo O'Farrill & @afrolatinjazz ft. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/iGvLNNRbRk — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Congrats Producer Of The Year, Classical winner - Judith Sherman #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Congrats Best Engineered Album, Classical winner - 'Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra' Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, mastering engineer (@eoutwater & @chicagosymphony) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Best Classical Compendium

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Congrats Best Classical Solo Vocal Album winner - 'Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene' @ReneeFleming & @nezetseguin #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Congrats Best Classical Instrumental Solo winner - "Letters For The Future" Time For Three (@tf3); @Moxianzhang, conductor (@philorch) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Congrats Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance winner - "Shaw: Evergreen" Attacca Quartet #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/3ce770Xpoq — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Best Opera Recording

Congrats Best Best Opera Recording winner - 'Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones' @nezetseguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore (@LaMoooore) & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/l7zAVf1GwX — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Roots Gospel Album

Congrats Best Roots Gospel Album winner - 'The Urban Hymnal' @TSUedu Marching Band #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/UZ9cihnygk — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance

Congrats Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance winner - "Fear Is Not My Future" Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, @Brandonlake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters (@MavCityMusic & @kirkfranklin) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/lV4SNjXqcx — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Congrats Best Regional Roots Music Album winner - 'Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival' @ranky_tanky #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/M4lsfzcSTa — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Congrats Best Contemporary Blues Album winner - 'Brother Johnny' Edgar Winter #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/2KP71sp8nX — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Traditional Blues Album

Congrats Best Traditional Blues Album winner - 'Get On Board' @tajmahalblues & Ry Cooder #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Bluegrass Album

Congrats Best Bluegrass Album winner - 'Crooked Tree' @mollytuttle & Golden Highway #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Country Song

Congrats Best Country Song winner - "'Til You Can't" Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (@codyjohnson) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/3617EQqk2p — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

🎶 Congratulations to @violadavis for becoming an #EGOT today! ✨ She won GRAMMY Gold for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording - "Finding Me" https://t.co/OuKk34l332 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9U5AOQLR7l — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Country Solo Performance

Huge thank-you to the incredible team who created this record with me. I honestly feel this is the best album I’ve ever made, making the recognition from the academy members that much more meaningful. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JjovPxOSp2 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) February 5, 2023

Best Historical Album

Congrats Best Historical Album winner - 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)' @CherylPawelski & @JeffTweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/zgRZFWplLy — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Album Notes

Congrats Best Album Notes winner - 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)' @BobMehr, album notes writer (@Wilco) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Congrats Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package winner - 'In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83' Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & @dave_van_patten, art directors (@GratefulDead) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Recording Package

Congrats Best Recording Package winner - 'Beginningless Beginning' Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Congrats Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) winner - 'Un Canto por México - El Musical' Natalia @lafourcade #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Congrats Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album winner - 'MOTOMAMI' @rosalia #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Global Music Album

Best Global Music Performance

Best Reggae Album

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Rock Album

Congrats Best Rock Album winner - 'Patient Number 9' @OzzyOsbourne #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Rock Song

Congrats Best Rock Song winner - "Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (@brandicarlile) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/xLeZibLUaS — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Metal Performance

And the GRAMMY for Best Metal Performance goes to - "Degradation Rules" @OzzyOsbourne ft. @tonyiommi #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Rock Performance

And the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance goes to - "Broken Horses" @brandicarlile #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/CknDqSkPcl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Rap Song

Congrats Best Rap Song winner - "The Heart Part 5" Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (@KendrickLamar) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Performance

Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "The Heart Part 5" @KendrickLamar #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best R&B Album

Best Progressive R&B Album

Congrats Best Progressive R&B Album winner - 'Gemini Rights' Steve Lacy #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Congrats Best Traditional R&B Performance winner - "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" @Beyonce #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best R&B Performance

Congrats Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording winner - "Finding Me" @violadavis #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Congrats Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Higher' @MichaelBuble #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Congrats Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album winner - 'Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra' @StevenFeifke, @BijonWatsonTpt, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Congrats Best Improvised Jazz Solo winner - "Endangered Species" @Wayne_Shorter & Leo Genovese #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

Congrats Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella winner - "Scrapple From The Apple" John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Immersive Audio Album

Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner - 'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Congrats Best Remixed Recording winner - "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" @PurpleDiscoM, remixer (@Lizzo) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

And the GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Recording goes to - "BREAK MY SOUL" @Beyonce #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Congrats Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media winner - 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök' @StephEconomou (@assassinscreed) #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

And the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media goes to - 'Encanto'@EncantoMovie #GRAMMYs 🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023

