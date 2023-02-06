The Grammy Awards are an annual awards ceremony honouring achievements in the music industry and are presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. This year's edition is happening at Los Angeles, with the ceremony being the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Pre-GRAMMY Gala: Offset Grabs Cardi B’s Bottom and Kisses Her; Video of the Couple’s PDA on the Red Carpet Goes Viral.
Check Out the Complete List of Winners Below:
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Congrats Best Pop Duo / Group Performance - @SamSmith & @KimPetras "Unholy" #GRAMMYs
February 6, 2023
Best Country Album
Congrats Best Country Album winner - 'A Beautiful Time' @WillieNelson #GRAMMYs
February 6, 2023
Best R&B Song
Congrats Best R&B Song winner (A Songwriter(s) Award) - "CUFF IT" - @blu_june, Beyoncé, @msteenamarie, @chi_coney, @thekingdream, @MortenRistorp, @NileRodgers & @RaphaelSaadiq, songwriters (@beyonce) #GRAMMYs
February 6, 2023
Best Pop Vocal Album
Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Harry's House' @Harry_Styles #GRAMMYs
February 6, 2023
Best Choral Performance
Congrats Best Choral Performance winner - 'Born' Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) #GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023
Best Instrumental Composition
Congrats Best Instrumental Composition winner -
"Refuge" Geoffrey Keezer, composer #GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Congrats Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical winner - @jackantonoff #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/EClrEtwvbk
February 5, 2023
Best Music Film
Congrats Best Music Film winner - 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story' #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/n6wPKZMyHv
February 5, 2023
Best Music Video
Congrats Best Music Video winner - "All Too Well: The Short Film'' @taylorswift13 #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/rF3rjX55Of
February 5, 2023
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Congrats Best Song Written For Visual Media winner - "We Don't Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]" @Lin_Manuel, songwriter (@CGaitanOficial, @maurocastillo, @adassaofficial, @RhenzyFeliz, @dianeguerrero__, @iamstephbeatz, and @EncantoMovie Cast) #GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023
Best Musical Theater Album
And the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album goes to - 'Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)' @ITWBroadway #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/lf6BYfG4Qu
February 5, 2023
Best Comedy Album
Congrats Best Comedy Album winner - 'The Closer' @DaveChappelle #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Folk Album
Congrats Best Folk Album winner - 'Revealer' @madicunningham #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/rZTOz1ObuF
February 5, 2023
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Congrats Best Spoken Word Poetry Album winner - 'The Poet Who Sat By The Door' @J_Ivy #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/kUqn94fnXI
February 5, 2023
Best Americana Album
Congrats Best Americana Album winner - 'In These Silent Days' @brandicarlile #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/nu4ELnKa82
February 5, 2023
Best American Roots Song
Congrats Best American Roots Song winner - "Just Like That" @TheBonnieRaitt #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/AQrDMbnMFM
February 5, 2023
Best Americana Performance
Congrats Best Americana Performance winner - "Made Up Mind" @TheBonnieRaitt #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/T6SrWBxdY8
February 5, 2023
Best American Roots Performance
Congrats Best American Roots Performance winner - "Stompin' Around" @aaronneville With The @dirtydozenbrass Band #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/kFzqYoqv79
February 5, 2023
Best Pop Solo Performance
Congrats Best Pop Solo Performance winner - 'Pa'lla Voy' @MarcAnthony #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Latin Jazz Album
Congrats Best Latin Jazz Album winner - 'Fandango At The Wall In New York' Arturo O'Farrill & @afrolatinjazz ft. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/iGvLNNRbRk
February 5, 2023
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Congrats Best Contemporary Instrumental Album winner - 'Empire Central' @RealSnarkyPuppy #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/nQtEJwO6AJ
February 5, 2023
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Congrats Producer Of The Year, Classical winner - Judith Sherman #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Congrats Best Engineered Album, Classical winner - 'Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra' Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, mastering engineer (@eoutwater & @chicagosymphony) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Congrats Best Contemporary Classical Composition winner - "Puts: Contact" @kevin_puts (@Moxianzhang, @tf3 & @philorch) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/zHx7845Ck9
February 5, 2023
Best Classical Compendium
Congrats Best Classical Compendium winner - 'An Adoption Story' @StarrParodi & @KittWakeley, Jeff Fair, @StarrParodi & @KittWakeley (producers) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/WKJgwWjM6R
February 5, 2023
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Congrats Best Classical Solo Vocal Album winner - 'Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene' @ReneeFleming & @nezetseguin #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Congrats Best Classical Instrumental Solo winner - "Letters For The Future" Time For Three (@tf3); @Moxianzhang, conductor (@philorch) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Congrats Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance winner - "Shaw: Evergreen" Attacca Quartet #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/3ce770Xpoq
February 5, 2023
Best Best Opera Recording
Congrats Best Best Opera Recording winner - 'Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones' @nezetseguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore (@LaMoooore) & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) #GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023
Best Orchestral Performance
Congrats Best Orchestral Performance winner - 'Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman' @mikerepper, conductor (@NYYouthSymphony) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/ruYTnqyBob
February 5, 2023
Best Roots Gospel Album
Congrats Best Roots Gospel Album winner -
'The Urban Hymnal' @TSUedu Marching Band #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/UZ9cihnygk
February 5, 2023
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Congrats Best Contemporary Christian Music Album winner - 'Breathe' @MavCityMusic #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/DLv19KVaPQ
February 5, 2023
Best Gospel Album
Congrats Best Gospel Album winner - 'One Deluxe' @MavCityMusic & @kirkfranklin #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/ay20ArQk62
February 5, 2023
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance
Congrats Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance winner - "Fear Is Not My Future" Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, @Brandonlake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters (@MavCityMusic & @kirkfranklin) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/lV4SNjXqcx
February 5, 2023
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Congrats Best Gospel Performance/Song winner -
"Kingdom" Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, @chandlerdmoore & Jacob Poole, songwriters (@MavCityMusic & @kirkfranklin) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/Rm5Ean8Zg7
February 5, 2023
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Congrats Best Regional Roots Music Album winner - 'Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival' @ranky_tanky #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/M4lsfzcSTa
February 5, 2023
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Congrats Best Contemporary Blues Album winner - 'Brother Johnny' Edgar Winter #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/2KP71sp8nX
February 5, 2023
Best Traditional Blues Album
Congrats Best Traditional Blues Album winner - 'Get On Board' @tajmahalblues & Ry Cooder #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Bluegrass Album
Congrats Best Bluegrass Album winner - 'Crooked Tree' @mollytuttle & Golden Highway #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Country Song
Congrats Best Country Song winner - "'Til You Can't" Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (@codyjohnson) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/3617EQqk2p
February 5, 2023
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Congrats Best Country Duo/Group Performance winner - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" @carlypearce & @AshleyMcBryde #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/lovqTM2YDc
February 5, 2023
🎶 Congratulations to @violadavis for becoming an #EGOT today!
✨ She won GRAMMY Gold for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording - "Finding Me" https://t.co/OuKk34l332 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9U5AOQLR7l
February 5, 2023
Best Country Solo Performance
Huge thank-you to the incredible team who created this record with me. I honestly feel this is the best album I've ever made, making the recognition from the academy members that much more meaningful. (1/2)
February 5, 2023
Best Historical Album
Congrats Best Historical Album winner - 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)' @CherylPawelski & @JeffTweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/zgRZFWplLy
February 5, 2023
Best Album Notes
Congrats Best Album Notes winner - 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)' @BobMehr, album notes writer (@Wilco) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Congrats Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package winner - 'In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83' Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & @dave_van_patten, art directors (@GratefulDead) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Recording Package
Congrats Best Recording Package winner - 'Beginningless Beginning' Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Congrats Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) winner - 'Un Canto por México - El Musical' Natalia @lafourcade #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
February 5, 2023
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Congrats Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album winner - 'MOTOMAMI' @rosalia #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
February 5, 2023
Best Latin Pop Album
Congrats Best Latin Pop Album winner - 'Pasieros' @rubenblades & Boca Livre #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/qQILiqKXtu
February 5, 2023
Best Global Music Album
Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'Sakura' @masanoritakumi #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/4UwWXHuAtg
February 5, 2023
Best Global Music Performance
Congrats Best Global Music Performance winner - "Bayethe" @wouterkellerman, @ZakesBantwiniSA & @Nomcebozikode #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/6VEG4HRAEw
February 5, 2023
Best Reggae Album
Congrats Best Reggae Album winner - 'The Kalling' @kabakapyramid #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/q0T2HTxTDZ
February 5, 2023
Best Alternative Music Album
Congrats Best Alternative Music Album winner - 'Wet Leg' @wetlegband #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/T4rZJA9taO
February 5, 2023
Best Alternative Music Performance
Congrats Best Alternative Music Performance winner - "Chaise Longue" @wetlegband #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/rd89OnDgrn
February 5, 2023
Best Rock Album
Congrats Best Rock Album winner - 'Patient Number 9' @OzzyOsbourne #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Rock Song
Congrats Best Rock Song winner - "Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (@brandicarlile) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/xLeZibLUaS
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Metal Performance
And the GRAMMY for Best Metal Performance goes to - "Degradation Rules" @OzzyOsbourne ft. @tonyiommi #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Rock Performance
And the GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance goes to - "Broken Horses" @brandicarlile #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/CknDqSkPcl
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Rap Song
Congrats Best Rap Song winner - "The Heart Part 5" Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (@KendrickLamar) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Congrats Best Melodic Rap Performance winner -
"WAIT FOR U" @1future ft. @Drake & @temsbaby #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/GUSnjDI5aB
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Rap Performance
Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "The Heart Part 5" @KendrickLamar #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best R&B Album
Congrats Best R&B Album winner - 'Black Radio III' @robertglasper #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/e1WTZOEkBw
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Progressive R&B Album
Congrats Best Progressive R&B Album winner - 'Gemini Rights' Steve Lacy #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Congrats Best Traditional R&B Performance winner - "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" @Beyonce #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best R&B Performance
Congrats Best R&B Performance winner - "Hrs & Hrs" @munilong #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Congrats Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording winner - "Finding Me" @violadavis #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Children’s Music Album
Congrats Best Children’s Music Album winner - 'The Movement' @alphabetrockers #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Congrats Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album winner - 'Higher' @MichaelBuble #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Congrats Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album winner - 'Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra' @StevenFeifke, @BijonWatsonTpt, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Congrats Best Jazz Instrumental Album winner -
'New Standards Vol. 1' @tlcarrington, @krisdavismusic, @lmoh000, @paynic & @mtwstevens #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/VFqXXHyAXV
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Congrats Best Jazz Vocal Album winner - 'Linger Awhile' @SamaraJoy99 #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332 pic.twitter.com/7a9FRZDetj
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Congrats Best Improvised Jazz Solo winner -
"Endangered Species" @Wayne_Shorter & Leo Genovese #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Congrats Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album winner - 'Mystic Mirror' @WhiteSunMusic #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU pic.twitter.com/VIolS9lfnc
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
Congrats Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals winner - "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" @vmendozajazz, arranger (@christine_mcvie) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Congrats Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella winner - "Scrapple From The Apple" John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Immersive Audio Album
Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner -
'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Congrats Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical winner - 'Harry's House' Jeremy Hatcher, @oli_jacobs, Nick Lobel, @markspikestent & @sammywitte, engineers; @sterlingsound, mastering engineer (@Harry_Styles) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Remixed Recording
Congrats Best Remixed Recording winner - "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" @PurpleDiscoM, remixer (@Lizzo) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
And the GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Recording goes to - "BREAK MY SOUL" @Beyonce #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/OuKk34l332
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Congrats Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media winner - 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök' @StephEconomou (@assassinscreed) #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
And the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media goes to - 'Encanto'@EncantoMovie #GRAMMYs
🎶 WATCH NOW https://t.co/PMy5r3LaPU
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2023
