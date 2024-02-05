Beyoncé stole the spotlight at the 66th prestigious award show as she arrived wearing a chic hat, exuding elegance and style. Accompanying her was her daughter Blue Ivy, who looked adorable and stylish in a white gown, capturing the attention of onlookers. The mother-daughter duo made a fashionable statement as they graced the event, showcasing their impeccable taste in fashion. Taylor Swift Surprises All As She Announces New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' During Grammys 2024 Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Beyonce and Blue Ivy at Grammys:

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Fm8ikSVFPk — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)