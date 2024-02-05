Dua Lipa took the 66th Grammy Awards by storm, opening the ceremony with a captivating medley of new and beloved tracks. The multi-talented performer started with her fierce new single, "Training Season," offering a taste of her forthcoming LP. Following the energy-charged performance, she transported the audience to the neon world of Barbie with a show-stopping rendition of the movie's hit song, "Dance the Night." To cap off the electrifying medley, Lipa belted out the infectious "Houdini," leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement. Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024! Singer Serves Eleganza in Floor-Sweeping White Gown Paired With Fab Neckpiece and Black Hand-Gloves (View Pics and Video).

Dua Lipa's Stunning Performance at Grammys:

DUA LIPA HAS JUST PERFORMED THE SONG OF THE YEAR !!! YESS 🔥#Grammys #DuaLipa pic.twitter.com/BjQd5fx56T — 𝐤ӕ𝟐𝐝𝐝𝟏🪽 (@dadodado2010_) February 5, 2024

Oh, So Hot:

