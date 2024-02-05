After receiving the Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys 2024, Jay Z added a personal touch to his celebratory moment by taking a sip from his Grammy. The singer also called out the ceremony for never awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year, highlighting what he perceived as a longstanding snub. Grammys 2024: Beyoncé Attends the 66th Award Show with Daughter Blue Ivy (Watch Video).

Jay Z Sips Drink at Grammy Awards:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

