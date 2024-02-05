Killer Mike started the 2024 Grammys on a high note, winning three awards during the pre-show ceremony and sweeping every category in which he was nominated. However, his night took an unexpected turn when he was seen being escorted away in handcuffs by law enforcement. As per The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner, "It’s a misdemeanour and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely, he (Killer) will be released once it’s sorted." Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: Miley Cyrus Stuns in Naked Dress for the Awards Ceremony (View Pics and Video).

Killer Mike in Handcuffs:

Killer Mike is taken away in handcuffs after winning 3 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/mepkBJOFLX — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)