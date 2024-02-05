The 66th Grammy Awards were a historic musical event showcasing dazzling performances and surprise reveals. Taylor Swift stole the spotlight with a breathtaking victory, clinching the coveted Album of the Year award for her latest project, "Midnights," setting a record for the most Album of the Year wins in Grammy history. This win marked her 14th Grammy overall and her fourth Album of the Year award, surpassing Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: Taylor Swift Dazzles in a Schiaparelli Gown, See Pics and Videos of the Gorgeous Singer.

Taylor Swift Makes History At Grammys 2024:

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/uGLYQMKFPj — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) February 5, 2024

