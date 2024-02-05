Celebrating excellence in the music industry, the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles, presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Among the winners, Miley Cyrus earns a Grammy for her song 'Flowers', while Buckwheat Zydeco Jr & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band emerge victorious. Explore all the notable winners from the event here. Grammys 2024 Red Carpet: Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and More Turn Heads in Dazzling Ensembles at the Prestigious Awards Night Gala (Watch Videos).

Miley Cyrus Wins Big at Grammy 2024:

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band Win Grammy 2024:

Congrats Best Regional Roots Music Album winner - 'New Beginnings…' Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band. #GRAMMYs 🎶 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

Natalia Lafourcade Wins Grammy 2024:

Congrats Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album winner - 'De Todas Las Flores' @lafourcade. #GRAMMYs 🎶 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

