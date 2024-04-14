Grimes' high-tech Coachella set on Saturday night hit a snag, turning into a night of frustration for both the artist and fans. The 36-year-old Canadian musician arrived onstage in dramatic fashion, riding a spider-like robotic vehicle. However, her excitement was quickly dampened by technical glitches. Grimes revealed to the audience that her pre-recorded tracks were playing at double speed, creating a chaotic soundscape. “This is a difficult thing to explain, but we’re having a major technical error,” she said. Coachella 2024: Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Bleachers' Performance at the Music Festival (Watch Videos).

Grimes Faces 'Technical Error' At Coachella

Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7J8R0PddC — Shane (@shane1409) April 14, 2024

