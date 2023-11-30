Sofía Vergara, renowned for her comedic brilliance, ventures into a starkly different role in Netflix's upcoming limited series, Griselda. Portraying the notorious Griselda Blanco, a Miami-based drug lord, the actress sheds her glamour for a makeup-free and menacing appearance. The newly unveiled trailer for the six-episode drama offers a glimpse into Blanco's gripping narrative, set to premiere on January 25, 2024. The preview teases a fierce courtroom moment where Blanco's reign over Miami's cocaine trade is exposed. With intriguing courtroom drama and a promisingly intense portrayal by Vergara, Griselda pledges a riveting dive into the enthralling, albeit dark, world of a criminal matriarch. Sofía Vergara Birthday: A Peek Inside Her Boldest Red Carpet Avatars.

Watch The Griselda Trailer Here:

