The Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks is set to return for its third instalment almost two years after its second season premiered on Max. The highly anticipated season will debut on May 2, with the streamer releasing two weekly episodes until May 23, followed by the finale on May 30. Season three will resume the story a year after Deborah (played by Jean Smart) and Ava (played by Hannah Einbinder) went their separate ways at the end of season two. While Deborah enjoys the success of her stand-up special, Ava is looking for new opportunities in Los Angeles. Jean Smart, Four-Time Emmy Winner, Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star (View Pics).

Watch Hacks Season 3 Trailer:

