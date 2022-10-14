Late William Hurt had portrayed General Thaddeus Ross in the MCU film The Incredible Hulk and reprised his role in other films with Black Widow being the last one. According to latest reports, Harrison Ford would replace Hurt as Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie and also Captain America 4. However, there has been no official announcement made on it by Marvel Studios. Thunderbolts Cast Revealed! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Join Marvel’s Upcoming Film.

Harrison Ford In The MCU Film

