A woman who bombarded singer Harry Styles with 8000 cards in less than a month has been jailed. Myra Carvalho, 35, sent wedding cards to the One Direction star's home and also penned him many handwritten letters. Carvalho travelled from her native Brazil before harassing the singer. She was staying at a hostel in Earls Court, West London, after entering the UK on a visitor's visa. Following her guilty plea, Carvalho was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. Additionally, a 10-year restraining order was imposed on her, and she was told she could not attend any event where Styles performs. Harry Styles Birthday: Fans Share Pics and Videos To Extend Heartfelt Wishes to the British Singer As He Turns 30!.

Harry Styles’ Stalker Banned From Seeing Him Perform

