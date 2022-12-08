The Hollywood Critics Association Awards are announcing their nominees for this year. 2022 has been a year of rejoicing for many film buffs as cinema halls were decked with movies for audiences to enjoy. And how exciting it must be to watch the films you love getting recognised and winning awards right? Well they might just win this one too. Check out the full list of nominees below. People’s Choice Awards 2022: From Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things 3, Don't Worry Darling, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Selma Blair, Check Out the Full List of Winners.
Best Casting Director
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Casting Director are:#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce - Sarah Finn#GlassOnion - Mary Vernieu & Bret Howe#TheMenu - Mary Vernieu & Bret Howe#TheWomanKing - Aisha Coley#WomenTalking - John Buchan & Jason Knight pic.twitter.com/fV588h1uLr
Best Cinematography
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Cinematography are: #AvatarTheWayofWater - Russell Carpenter#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce - Larkin Seiple#TheBatman - Greig Fraser#TheFabelmans - Janusz Kamiński #TopGunMaverick - Claudio Miranda pic.twitter.com/nm3LlfBFrB
Best Costume Design
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Costume Design are: #BabylonMovie - Mary Zophres#BlackPantherWakandaForever - Ruth Carter#ElvisMovie- Catherine Martin#MrsHarrisGoesToParis - Jenny Beavan#TheWomanKing - Gersha Phillips pic.twitter.com/lubBOANThS
Best Editing
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Editing are: #DecisiontoLeave - Kim Sang-bum#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce - Paul Rogers#GlassOnion : A Knives Out Mystery - Bob Ducsay#RRRMovie - A. Sreekar Prasad#TopGunMaverick - Eddie Hamilton pic.twitter.com/S7QsnD6Prj
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling are: #BlackPantherWakandaForever#ElvisMovie#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce#TheBatman#TheWhalepic.twitter.com/sot1diBXB6
Best Marketing Campaign
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Marketing Campaign are
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nope
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick #TopGunMaverick#SmileMovie#NopeMovie#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce#BlackPantherWakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/fZnHjE3xWU
Best Original Song
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Original Song are: #BlackPantherWakandaForever - “Lift Me Up”#ElvisMovie- “Vegas”#RRRMovie - “Naatu Naatu”#TopGunMaverick - “Hold My Hand”
#TurningRed - “Nobody Like U” #Rihanna#LadyGaga#DojaCat#RRRpic.twitter.com/yJqCRro5DW
Production Design
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Production Design are: #AvatarTheWayOfWater#BabylonMovie#BlackPantherWakandaForever#ElvisMovie#TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/FPzeebtFe1
Best Score
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Score are: #BabylonMovie - Justin Hurwitz#GuillermodelToro’s #Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat#TheBansheesofInisherin - Carter Burwell#TheBatman - Michael Giacchino#WomenTalking - Hildur Guðnadóttir pic.twitter.com/ISq3Rmk2sg
Best Sound
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards for Best Sound are:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Nope
The Batman
Top Gun: Maverick#AvatarTheWayOfTheWater#TopGunMaverick#TheBatman#NopeMovie#ElvisMoviepic.twitter.com/b1lY7FUX66
Best Stunts
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Stunts are:
Everything Everywhere All At Once
RRR
The Batman
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick #TopGunMaverick#TheWomanKing#TheBatman#RRRMovie#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOncepic.twitter.com/Hx9L0BYBDg
Best Visual Effects
The #HCACreativeArtsAwards nominees for Best Visual Effects are:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick #RRRMovie #TopGunMaverick #GuillermodelToro #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #AvatarTheWayofWater pic.twitter.com/pcSpMrxNoi
