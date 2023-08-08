Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In one of the recent interviews for their film's promotion, Alia can be seen teaching a few lines in Telugu to her co-star Gal Gadot. Alia said a few Telugu lines to Gal, "Andariki Namaskaram. Meeku naa muddulu" (loosely translated as Hello everyone. My kisses to you all). Gal learned the lines quickly and delivered them with ease. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Villain Keya Dhawan Shines in Her Hollywood Debut Starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot's Video Here:

Alia Bhatt teaching Telugu to Gal Gadot was not on my 2023 Bingo card pic.twitter.com/nsr7UJfwIL — sagar (@alianator07) August 7, 2023 .

