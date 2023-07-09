Heart of Stone is the upcoming spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Ahead of the premiere of this Netflix film, which is on August 11, the makers have been dropping intriguing pics and videos of the cast. And now leading lady Gal Gadot has treated fans with a new still of her from the film in which she plays the character Rachel Stone. It features her in a black outfit with matching long coat. Her intense look is sure to leave you curious. Gal Gadot Reveals What's Next for Her After Wonder Woman 3 Gets Cancelled Post James Gunn's DCU Reboot.

Gal Gadot In Heart Of Stone

