Henry Cavill is poised for a new chapter as he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso anticipate their first child. The announcement was subtly affirmed during a recent stroll in New York. Natalie elegantly highlighted her pregnancy, gracefully carrying a black bag as she accentuated her baby bump. The 40-year-old heartthrob led the way, guiding his girlfriend to their awaiting car. Henry looks cool in a sleek black jacket paired with dark trousers. Henry Cavill Makes His Relationship With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official.

Who Is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie Viscuso, originally from New Mexico, spent her later teens in California. Previously vice president at Legendary Entertainment, she now holds the same role at Vertigo Entertainment. She and Henry Cavill stepped onto the red carpet for the first time at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

Natalie Viscuso Is Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Faction (@popfaction)

