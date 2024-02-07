Argylle star Henry Cavill recently talked about intimate scenes in movies and TV shows and confessed he's “not a fan” of them. The actor, who made a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with director Matthew Vaughn, admitted that he feels those moments onscreen should be left to the “human imagination.” “I don’t understand them, I’m not a fan,” “I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days," he further added. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Becomes First Movie Song to Win Grammy in 25 Years, Following Celine Dion's Titanic Track - Reports.

Henry Cavill Is No Fan of Sex Scenes:

Henry Cavill reveals on ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast that he’s not a fan of sex scenes: “I don’t understand them […] I think sometimes they’re overused these days. You’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’...that’s when you start to… pic.twitter.com/h3AtaPM5MQ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 6, 2024

