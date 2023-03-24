Get ready to go on another action-packed trip as the new trailer for Henry Golding's Assassin Club looks like a treat. Following Morgan, a hired gun, who is tasked with killing seven people, only to discover that those seven killers are after him as well, it surely looks like he is in for the worst time of his life. The movie also stars Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior and Noomi Rapace. Henry Golding Birthday: Pictures With his Baby Girl That Prove He's a Doting Daddy.

Watch the Trailer:

"6 separate contracts. Each one pays a million dollars" See Henry Golding and Sam Neill in the new trailer for Assassin Club in cinemas April 14. pic.twitter.com/MGup8IeU8a — ParamountUK (@ParamountUK) March 23, 2023

