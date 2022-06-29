The official trailer of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is out! This time the show is themed around summer fun in Frozen and new romances. The series' regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo, will be part of HSM. The show returns to Disney+ on July 27, with new episodes dropping weekly. Ticket to Paradise Trailer: George Clooney and Julia Roberts Are Riotous in This New Rom-Com! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

