Hit Man is a hilarious rollercoaster of a film where a mild-mannered professor, Gary Johnson (played by Gary Powell), takes on the role of a fake contract killer, only to find himself in a mess when one of his clients ends up dead. Teaming up with some clueless cops, Gary dives into a whirlwind of cheesy disguises, unexpected twists, and a hint of romance as they try to untangle the chaos. With laughs guaranteed and a dash of action, Hit Man promises to deliver a wild ride when it hits theatres this May and Netflix on June 7. Hit Man Teaser: Glen Powell Unleashes Charm and Deception in Richard Linklater’s Upcoming Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Watch Hit Man Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)