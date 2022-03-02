Amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot. He also shared the a picture of his on Twitter along with a long note. Have a look. Indian Student Killed in Kharkiv Shelling: Farhan Akhtar Condoles Death of Karnataka Student in Ukraine.

Sean Penn:

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

