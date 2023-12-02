In a momentous occasion on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame, Macaulay Culkin, celebrated actor of the iconic franchise Home Alone, was honored with a well-deserved star. The actor, exuding charm and elegance, graced the red carpet in a dapper suit, showcasing a timeless style befitting the Hollywood glamour. The atmosphere was filled with palpable excitement as Culkin knelt beside his newly unveiled star, a symbol of his enduring contribution to the world of entertainment. Macaulay Culkin Birthday Special: 10 Best Diverting Tweets of the Home Alone Actor.

View Macaulay's Pics Here:

Macaulay Culkin receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/ygjIyg5rEl — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 1, 2023

