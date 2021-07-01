In the movie, Drac (Brian Hull) and the rest of the monsters embark on a brand-new adventure full of twists and turns. During the course of the story, a new invention created by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) transforms all the monsters into humans and Johnny (Andy Samberg) into a monster, they must work together to switch back before the change becomes permanent.

Watch The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)