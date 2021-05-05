The first still from Game of Thrones Spinoff is out! And this one sees no dragons but only the prince and princess of the Targaryens and also a glimpse of The Sea Snake. The picture sees Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenrya, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower, respectively.

Check It Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The Sea Snake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The Hightowers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)