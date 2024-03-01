Pop icon Rihanna, who normally doesn't do private shows, is being paid a huge amount for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events. According to India Today, she's getting between $8-$9 million (Rs 66- Rs 74 crore) for the gig. The celebrations start on March 1 with a show called An Evening in Everland. Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on February 29 with her team. Photographers caught her leaving the airport. Word is, she's doing a big set with a mix of her songs and hits like "Diamonds." Reportedly, most of the cost was for transporting her stage gear and costumes for her and her singers. Rihanna’s Cheeky Response to Fan’s Joke About Her Heavy Luggage Arrival at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jamnagar Is Unmissable!

