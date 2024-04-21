Ice Spice announced her next single, "Gimme a Light," on Sunday, April 21. The rapper said the track would be released on May 10. She did not share further details about the song. Sharing the cover artwork from the song on her Instagram, she wrote, "Gimmie A Light!!! dropping 5/10pre-save in bio." Ice Spice performed the unreleased song earlier this month in her Coachella debut. High and Low: Rapper Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut Alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's Film - Report.

