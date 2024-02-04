At Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala in LA, Ice Spice, the 24-year-old rapper from New York, rocked a sleek black dress with a chest and midriff cutout. The figure-hugging outfit flaunted a thigh-high slit, revealing one leg, and she paired it with strappy black platform heels. Ice Spice's distinctive orange hair, in a deep side part with a sweeping swoop bang, complemented her look. The “Y2K” album debutante posed alongside Lana Del Rey, who also donned a black ensemble at the star-studded event. Check out their photo below! Taylor Swift and Rapper Ice Spice Share a Heartwarming Moment at iHeart Radio Music Awards 2023 (View Pic and Video).

Ice Spice and Lana Del Ray Posing Together At Pre-Grammys Party

