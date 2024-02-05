The makers of the upcoming live-action animated film Imaginary Friends (IF). In the behind-the-scenes video to promote IF's next trailer at the Super Bowl, Ryan Reynolds sits for a chat with John Krasinski about the movie, but he doesn't really look like Krasinski. It is Randall Park impersonating the writer and director of IF. Ryan says, "You are not Krasinski, you are Rendall Park. John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian than you are." The video also had a teaser for the upcoming film, which will be aired during the Super Bowl. IF also stars Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Alan Kim, Liza Colon-Zayas and Steve Carrell, among others, in important roles. IF Trailer: Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski's Live-Action Film Sees Imaginary Friends Coming to Life (Watch Video).

IF Big Game Tease:

