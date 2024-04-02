The 2024 IHeartRadio Music Awards were filled with memorable moments, but none quite as special as when Beyonce took home her award. Amidst celebrating music's brightest stars, the singer's win stood out, capturing hearts with its heartfelt significance. Beyonce, who recently launched her album, "Cowboy Carter", received an award from the hands of Stevie Wonder. Visibly moved to receive the award from Wonder, Beyonce said, "Whenever anyone asks me if there's anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it's always you. Thank you. God bless you." To which Wonder replied, "I just wanna thank you for motivating the world to become a better place." Beyonce Rocks Double Denim Look Paired With Matching Cowboy Hat (View Pic).

Beyonce Receives the Innovator Award From Stevie Wonder

BEYONCÉ ACCEPTS HER INNOVATOR AWARD FROM STEVIE WONDER😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rc0rlgoBsF — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)