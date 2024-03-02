Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar was a lavish event, with the performance of popular singer Rihanna stealing the spotlight. In a viral video, Rihanna's dance to "All of the Lights" captivated fans, who praised the superb camera quality and zoom-in angles. People speculated about the camera's brand, with some suggesting iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung. The camera work was hailed as futuristic and fantastic, adding to the excitement of Rihanna's electrifying performance. Social media buzzed with admiration for the singer and the captivating visuals. Check out the comments below! Rihanna Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Singer’s Dress Gets Torn While Performing at the Event (View Pic).

Check Out The Leaked Video And Netizens' Comments Here

Rihanna performing "All Of The Lights" in India tonight. pic.twitter.com/KXYPSXMMJq — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 1, 2024

Incredible

That zoom in was incredible. — Sweet Esq🦋 (@mylifezsweet) March 2, 2024

Better Than iPhone?

Your phone zoom 😳 >>> anything iPhone has to offer — Toochukwu (@jeffreyTK) March 2, 2024

Could Be Samsung's Camera

She using a Samsung 23 ultra with a massive refresh rate of 120 hz — RR 🇬🇭 kwame (@Asoegwu_) March 2, 2024

Futuristic

This camera can look into my future 😭😭😭 — Àdùnní 👉🏿👈🏿🥺❤️ (@dunniszn_) March 2, 2024

Amazing

That zoom is amazing!!! 🥹🥹 — OmoAuntyNurse💉💊❣️ (@__arike_adey) March 2, 2024

