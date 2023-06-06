The much awaited trailer of Insidious: The Red Door is out and the video offers the depths of terror. In this highly anticipated final chapter of the Lambert family's harrowing tale, the original cast returns, led by Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. As they venture deeper, confronting their haunting past and encountering even more sinister horrors behind the infamous red door, the stakes have never been higher. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters exclusively on July 7. Kumail Nanjiani, Mandy Moore to Star in Insidious Spinoff 'Thread An Insidious Tale'; Jeremy Slater to Direct.
Check Out The Trailer Here:
