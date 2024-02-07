Louis de Pointe du Lac, Claudia, and Lestat de Lioncourt return with another thrilling season of Anne Rice's TV series Interview with The Vampire. The new season unfolds as Louis and Claudia embark on a journey to Europe in search of Old World Vampires and the Théâtre Des Vampires in Paris. Louis and Claudia will discover their relationship, and they will vampire Armand (played by Assad Zaman). The love affair between Louis and Armand will have profound and far-reaching consequences, both in the past and in the future. The new season will be released on May 12 on AMC and AMC+. In the Name of God - A Holy Betrayal: Aga Dongsan Cult Loses $ 300 Million Lawsuit Against Netflix in First Trial - Reports.

Watch Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Trailer:

