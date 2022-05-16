After getting divorced from Lisa Bonet, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is now reportedly dating Ambulance actress Eiza González. Jason and Lisa had issued a joint statement about their divorce earlier this year. As per latest reports by People, he is now dating the Mexican actress. A source revealed to the publication, “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great pace, working on Fast X.” However, there has been no official statement from the rumoured couple yet. Jason Momoa Quashes Rumours of Dating Kate Beckinsale After Splitting From Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa And Eiza González

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)