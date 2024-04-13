It's A Girl! Suki Waterhouse Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby During Coachella Performance (Watch Video)

Suki Waterhouse delighted fans at her Coachella performance by sharing the gender of her baby: it's a girl! Overflowing with joy, she expressed gratitude for recent life changes and eagerly anticipated embracing motherhood. Describing her baby girl as her "own little amazing lady," she radiated happiness and excitement for the journey ahead, adding to the festival's atmosphere of celebration and joy. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child; New Parents Spotted Taking a Stroll With Their Baby (See Pics).

Suki Waterhouse Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life." -Suki Waterhouse 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EsmeUx7Vye — Pau Pau (Taylor’s version) 🎀 (@limonycatsup) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)