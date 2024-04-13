It's A Girl! Suki Waterhouse Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby During Coachella Performance (Watch Video)

Suki Waterhouse thrilled fans at Coachella by revealing she's expecting a baby girl, expressing gratitude for impending motherhood and radiating joy for the journey ahead.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 13, 2024 09:14 PM IST

Suki Waterhouse delighted fans at her Coachella performance by sharing the gender of her baby: it's a girl! Overflowing with joy, she expressed gratitude for recent life changes and eagerly anticipated embracing motherhood. Describing her baby girl as her "own little amazing lady," she radiated happiness and excitement for the journey ahead, adding to the festival's atmosphere of celebration and joy.

Suki Waterhouse Reveals The Gender Of Her Baby

Currency Price Change
