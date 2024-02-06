Jacob Elordi is reportedly under investigation by the New South Wales Police following an alleged assault in Sydney, Australia. According to reports, the 26-year-old Saltburn actor was involved in an altercation with KIIS FM radio producer Joshua Fox outside a hotel. The incident, as reported by The Sunday Telegraph, prompted officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command to launch an investigation. The actor, contacted by the reporter from the Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show, was asked to fill a jar with his bathwater as a practical joke reminiscent of a viral bathtub scene from Saltburn. However, Elordi reportedly took offence to the request, leading to a misunderstanding between them. Saltburn Trailer: Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan Tease Dark Twists in Wicked Tale of Privilege and Desire (Watch Video).

Jacob Elordi In Legal Trouble: