HBO's Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, is reportedly under investigation by Australian police following an alleged altercation with a KIIS FM staffer, Joshua Fox. According to the Sunday Telegraph, the incident occurred outside a Sydney hotel where Elordi was staying while visiting for the upcoming Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Last month, rumours swirled about a potential split between actor Jacob Elordi and influencer Olivia Jade. However, reportedly, the couple seemingly put those rumours to rest by being spotted together in New York City. Grammys 2024: Rapper Killer Mike Handcuffed and Interrogated by Cops for Alleged Physical Altercation (Watch Video).

Jacob Elordi in Legal Trouble:

Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi reportedly assaults Aussie reporter after heated altercation https://t.co/3xifit1Gsp pic.twitter.com/7ILGzchjoj — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)