Jacob Elordi, 26, catapulted into fame via The Kissing Booth trilogy, yet nostalgia doesn't color his view of the journey. Reflecting on his breakout role in GQ's Men of the Year feature, Elordi confessed, "I didn't want to make those movies before I made them." Labeling the films as "ridiculous" and an "escape," he shared his perspective on the teen romance trilogy, based on Beth Reekles' novel. Portraying the charismatic bad boy Noah Flynn, Elordi starred opposite Joey King's Elle Evans and Joel Courtney's Lee Flynn. While these movies marked his early career, committing to the sequels left the Australian actor disenchanted with the experience. Joey King Will ‘Never Regret’ Playing Elle in The Kissing Booth Trilogy, Says ‘Playing That Character Made Me Happy’.

See Latest News About The Kissing Booth Here:

Jacob Elordi on ‘The Kissing Booth’ movies: “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.” pic.twitter.com/JHxYCjjUHC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)