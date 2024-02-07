Following the record-breaking success of Avatar: Way of the Water, James Cameron continues his work on the highly anticipated Avatar 3, due in 2025. Having already confirmed two additional sequels, Cameron recently took a break from Pandora to attend the 51st Saturn Awards, where he couldn't help but gush about another film - SS Rajamouli's critically acclaimed epic RRR. When asked about his meeting with Rajamouli last year, where he heaped praise on the director's work, Cameron reiterated his genuine enthusiasm. "I thought RRR was spectacular work. It was great to see Indian cinema bursting out on the global stage." RRR: James Cameron Tells SS Rajamouli 'If You Ever Wanna Make a Movie Over Here, Let's Talk'! (Watch Video).

James Cameron Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR:

