After a screening of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron was swarmed by a large crowd of autograph-seeking fans. Making his way through them, he managed to ignore everyone and get into his car as he got booed and abused by the crowd, only for him to flip them off before leaving. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Video:

James Cameron flips off crowd who boos him for not signing autographs #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/frDDoY4alM — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 18, 2022

