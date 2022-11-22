While the Na'vi's battle with the humans will surely be a huge spectacle, it looks like the biggest battle that Avatar: The Way of Water faces is right at the box office. With director James Cameron himself revealing that the film needs to be the "third or fourth" highest grossing film of all time to just break even at the box office, it looks like the sequel will have to gross more than $2 Billion just to turn in a profit. For comparison, the first Avatar grossed over $2.9 Billion at the box office becoming the highest grossing film of all time. Does the franchise still have that kind of pull? Looks like we will find out in December. Avatar–The Way of Water Trailer: James Cameron’s Film Glimpses Pandora’s Underwater Creatures and It’s a Visual Delight (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

James Cameron says #AvatarTheWayOfWater has to become the 'third or fourth' highest-grossing film ever to be profitable 😳 This means it has to make over $2B (via @GQMagazine) pic.twitter.com/x0LaKuTIPA — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 22, 2022

