Filmmaker James Gunn recently shared an image of Mr Terrific, the superhero of his upcoming DC Film. The big announcement comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed to the roles of Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios. DC Studios Head James Gunn Acknowledges the #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trend; Says Focus is on Building Out the DCU.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)